{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Craft Sale

The Holiday Craft Sale set for Nov. 2 at Queen of Peace will feature a variety of craft items.

Holiday Craft Sale

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019

Hours 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Queen of Peace, 320 Mulberry, Waterloo

Soup and Sandwiches, Bake Sale, Baby Quilts, Cemetery and Christmas Wreaths

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments