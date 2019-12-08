{{featured_button_text}}
St. Gabriel cookie walk

Holiday Cookie & Candy Walk

St Gabriel Catholic Church

When: Sat, Dec. 14, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: 21275 U Ave., Reinbeck, Iowa.

Located 4 miles South of Dike on Co Road T55

  • Purchase a box for $12 and fill with cookies and candy
  • Cinnamon rolls and coffee available
  • 20-plus local vendors
  • Handicapped accessible

