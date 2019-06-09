Hofstadter-Yarrington
CEDAR FALLS — Adriana Hofstadter and Matthew Yarrington were married at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club, with friend Tommy Sikula officiating.
Dinner and dancing followed with family and friends in the Woman’s Club ballroom.
Mother of the bride is Lisa Worden of Montevideo, Minn. Parents of the groom are Doug and Jaqie Yarrington of Waterloo.
Matron of honor was Britt Balde of Waterloo, and maid of honor was Jackie Blonigen of Warren, Mich.
Best men were Zach Werkman of Rochester, Minn., and Matt Hilburn of Waterford, Mich.
Ushers were brother-in-law of the groom Chris Wichman and father of the groom Doug Yarrington.
The bride is a social worker at Orchards Children’s Services in Southfield, Mich. The groom is a digital sculptor at General Motors in Warren.
The couple reside in Warren.
