Hoffman/70

WATERLOO – Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Hoffman are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Raymond Hoffman and Darlene Hayes were married November 14, ,1951 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo. He is a retired farmer and she is a retired farm wife. They have 4 children, John (Diane) Hoffman, Teresa (Joe) Bartholomew, Denise (Jim) Bouska, Ben (Rhonda) Hoffman all of Waterloo; 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

They live on the farm Ray’s great grandfather homesteaded in 1855 and the house he built in 1876. They established Hoffman Family Farms in 1981. All children live within two miles of the original homestead. We are greatly blessed.

Cards may be sent to: 4405 E. Big Rock Road, Waterloo, IA 50703

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0