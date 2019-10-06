{{featured_button_text}}

History Maker Awards

WATERLOO — Two area women were recognized at the 2019 History Makers Gala in Cedar Rapids this week.

Ta’Dayja Love received the Youth Impact Award Recipient from the African American Museum of Iowa.

A 2019 East High graduate, Love is currently a student at Hawkeye Community College.

Bridget Saffold received the History Maker Award. Saffold graduated this year from HCC and is now studying at Upper Iowa University. She has worked at Covenant Clinic Nephrology as a full time LPN and also began and runs the “Focus on Diabetes” outreach program.

