{{featured_button_text}}
Hintzman/60

Mr. and Mrs. Hintzman then
Hintzman/60

Mr. and Mrs. Hintzman now

WATERLOO — Earl and Lucille Hintzman celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Lucille Wemmer and Earl Hintzman were married June 12, 1959, at the Free Methodist Church in Platteville, Wis.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Lucille is a retired school teacher, and Earl, also retired, was a pattern-maker at John Deere.

Their family includes two children, Doug and Lynda Hintzman and Craig and Holly Hintzman, all of of Cedar Falls, as well as three grandchildren, Jessica (Mitchell) Lamos, Christopher Hintzman and William Hintzman

Cards may be sent to them at 1400 Maxhelen Blvd. No. 2301, Waterloo 50701.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments