Hintzman/60

WATERLOO — Earl and Lucille Hintzman celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.
Lucille Wemmer and Earl Hintzman were married June 12, 1959, at the Free Methodist Church in Platteville, Wis.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Lucille is a retired school teacher, and Earl, also retired, was a pattern-maker at John Deere.
Their family includes two children, Doug and Lynda Hintzman and Craig and Holly Hintzman, all of of Cedar Falls, as well as three grandchildren, Jessica (Mitchell) Lamos, Christopher Hintzman and William Hintzman
Cards may be sent to them at 1400 Maxhelen Blvd. No. 2301, Waterloo 50701.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.