Hinkle-Knapp

CEDAR FALLS — AshLee Hinckle and Jared Knapp, both of Cedar Falls, were married Oct. 16, 2021 in a 1 p.m. ceremony at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Officiant was the Rev. Drew McHolm.

Parents of the couple are Don and Paula Hinckle of Waverly, and Lowell and Jo Knapp of Nashua.

Kaeley Fike of New Hampton, sister of the bride, served as matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Amber Rourke of Fairbank, Iowa, friend of the bride, and Piper Berding of Cedar Falls, daughter of the bride.

Best man was Nathan Mackey of Waverly, cousin of the groom. Groomsmen were sons of the bride, Avery Berding and Graham Berding, both of Cedar Falls.

The bride is a radiographer at MercyOne in Cedar Falls. The groom is an attorney at Clark, Butler, Walsh and Hamann in Waterloo.

A reception took place at the Nashua Welcome Center.

