Hill/50
DYSART — Bob and Pat (Clark) Hill will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Sunday, Sept. 29, with an open house at Geneseo United Methodist Church from 2 to 4 p.m. All are invited to attend.
Bob works at Hill Farms and entertains as “Hillbilly Bob” at fairs all across the United States. Pat is retired from Maurices Clothing.
Their family includes two children, David (Tanya) and Sarah, and five grandchildren, Brandon, Grant, Jacob, Mady and Mallory.
