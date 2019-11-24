High school newspaper staff receives award
HUDSON — The Hudson High School Journalism program won the All Iowa News Team of The Year for Class A.
This is the second time in three years for Hudson to win top recognition from the Iowa High School Press Association (IHSPA).
In May, Hudson won 33 awards in the IHSPA Spring Newspaper contest, which positioned them first in Class A newspapers, making them a News Team finalist. In all, there were over 1,300 submissions made by schools in the three class divisions, based on enrollment, from across the state for the spring contest.
The program then submitted three issues from the 2018-2019 school year as well as its social media accounts and website to be judged over the summer.
Hudson journalism students received the award and banner during the closing ceremony of the annual state conference held at the University of Iowa Oct. 25.
Also at that awards ceremony, Hudson won second in Class A yearbooks for its 2018-2019 book, “Shaping Perspectives.”
Both publications are created by students in the Journalism 2/3/4 class at Hudson High School and advised by high school teacher Joletta Yoder.
