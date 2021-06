Higgins/65

TRAER-Mr. and Mrs. Higgins are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family dinner in July.

The couple married on June 30, 1956, in Gilman.

Mr. Higgins is a retired farmer. Mrs. Higgins is a retired teacher and homemaker.

Their family includes: Mary Jo (Rodney) Kavalier of Traer, Holly (Alan) Chadwick of Mexico City, Mexico, Rebecca (Stacey) Overton of Edmond, Okla., Mark (Sarah) Higgins of Boulder, Colo.; ten grandchildren: Michael, Ryan, Kristin Kavalier, Sean, Alex, Catherine Chadwick, Lauren Nowakowski, Matt Overton, Ethan, Anna Higgins; and one great-grandchild.

Cards can be sent to: 2969 140th St., Traer, 50675.

