Hicks/55

Mr. and Mrs. Hicks

WAVERLY -- Tom and June Dreier Hicks will be honored on their 55th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Waverly Civic Center, 200 First St. NE.

They were married Nov. 15, 1964, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly.

June, now retired, was a receptionist, and Tom was an electrician and retired from the U.S. Army.

Their family includes a daughter, Lilah (Karl) Hicks Grimm of Waverly, as well as a grandson, Tyler.

Cards may be sent to them at 621 Second Ave. SW, Waverly 50677.

No invitations will be sent, and no gifts are requested.

