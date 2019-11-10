WAVERLY -- Tom and June Dreier Hicks will be honored on their 55th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Waverly Civic Center, 200 First St. NE.
They were married Nov. 15, 1964, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly.
June, now retired, was a receptionist, and Tom was an electrician and retired from the U.S. Army.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Their family includes a daughter, Lilah (Karl) Hicks Grimm of Waverly, as well as a grandson, Tyler.
Cards may be sent to them at 621 Second Ave. SW, Waverly 50677.
No invitations will be sent, and no gifts are requested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.