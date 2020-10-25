Hicks/65

WAVERLY—Mr. and Mrs. Hicks are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner. They have also celebrated with a family fishing trip in Minnesota with family.

Richard Hicks married Beverly Johnston on October 16, 1955, at United Methodist Church in Montezuma.

Mr. Hicks retired from being an electrical engineer, and Mrs. Hicks has retired from being a pharmaceutical technician.

Their family includes; Brenda (Keith) Heidemann of Denver, Nancy (Craig) Smolley of Wyoming, Minn., Tom Hicks and Tammy of Waverly, Kari (Brent) Matthias of Indianola; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

Please help them celebrate with a card or call. They have been blessed with many happy memories, wonderful friends and a loving family who are always grateful for their strong family examples.

