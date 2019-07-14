{{featured_button_text}}

Hetherton/55

CEDAR FALLS — Larry and Cheryl Sims Hetherton will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary and 75th birthdays at Mass and a family dinner on Saturday, July 20.

They were married July 18, 1964.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Larry is retired from John Deere, and Cheryl is retired from AEA7.

Their family includes three sons, Todd and Mitzi Hetherton of Des Moines, Chris and Amy Hetherton of Cedar Falls and Sean and Jennifer Hetherton of Brighton, Mich., along with 11 grandchildren.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments