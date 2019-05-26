CEDAR FALLS -- El and Kay (Reed) Heth will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner. They also celebrated with a trip to Jamaica.
They were married May 31, 1969, at Community United Methodist Church in Ogden. They are both retired.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Their family includes two children, Todd and Billie Jo Heth of Cedar Falls and Andy Heth of Waterloo.
Cards may be sent to 4239 Eastpark Road, Unit 1, Cedar Falls 50613.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.