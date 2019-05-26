{{featured_button_text}}
Heth/50

Mr. and Mrs. Heth

CEDAR FALLS -- El and Kay (Reed) Heth will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner. They also celebrated with a trip to Jamaica.

They were married May 31, 1969, at Community United Methodist Church in Ogden. They are both retired.

Their family includes two children, Todd and Billie Jo Heth of Cedar Falls and Andy Heth of Waterloo.

Cards may be sent to 4239 Eastpark Road, Unit 1, Cedar Falls 50613.

