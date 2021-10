Hesse/64

WATERLOO — Mr. and Mrs. Hesse are celebrating their 64th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.

Lloyd Hesse married Billie Woolums on October 27, 1957 at First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo.

Mr. Hesse is retired from John Deere Component Works. Mrs. Hesse is retired from John Deere Engine Works.

Their family includes: Denise Hesse and son-in-law Paul Stephenson of Waterloo; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

