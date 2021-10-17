Herman/60

WATERLOO-John and Sharon Wayson Herman are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on October 21.

They were married at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence by John’s brother, the Rev. Raymond Herman (deceased).

John is retired from Weyerhaeuser Paper Co. and Blessed Sacrament Church as the Music Director. Sharon is a former Dance Instructor and Office Receptionist/Secretary.

Their family includes: Deborah of Portland, Ore., Chris (Andrea) of Waterloo, Mark (Kim) of Madison, Wis.; along with grandchildren: Nick (deceased), Emery, Lenora, and Stuart of Waterloo, and Marissa and Celia of Madison, Wis.

Cards may be sent to: 211 Hanna Blvd., Waterloo, 50701.

