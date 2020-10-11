Henze/65 CEDAR FALLS—Mr. and Mrs. Henze are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
Fred Henze married Shirley Hamilton on October 16, 1955, at Dike Methodist Church.
Mr. Henze is a retired farmer, and Mrs. Henze is a retired homemaker.
Their family includes; Verlene (Curt) Petersen of Dike, VaLinda (Mikl) Parsons of Ames; four grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
Cards can be sent to: 5300 S. Main St. #12, Cedar Falls, 50613.
