Henry Tiedt

WAVERLY — Henry W. Tiedt is celebrating his 91st birthday with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. next Sunday, March 31, at Bartels Nursing Home, Good Shepherd Chapel, 1922 Fifth Ave. N.W., Waverly 50677.

Henry was born March 31, 1928, near Readlyn.

Hosting the party are his children: James Stanbrough and Eva of Dike, Diann and Les Finke of Naperville, Ill., Becky and Lyle Fette of Grapevine, Texas, Joel Tiedt of Waucoma, Lynnette Tiedt of Mitchellville, Lonnie and Shannon Tiedt of Dunkerton, Lorie and Bill Smith of Westgate, LaNae and Barry Nielsen and Debbie and Scott Kroeze, all of Denver.

No invitations are being sent, and he requests no gifts.

