CEDAR FALLS -- Henry Maidan was honored on his retirement with an open house May 3 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

Hosting the event were his family and partner Joyce Oaks, who succeeds him as franchise owner with Ameriprise in Cedar Falls.

Henry is retiring after 42 years as a financial adviser. He joined Ameriprise in 1977 and was inducted into the company's prestigious Hall of Fame in 2005. Prior to that, he was a social worker for three years.

Henry looks forward to spending more time with his family in retirement.

