Hendershot/60

ANNIVERSARY

WATERLOO-Mr. and Mrs. Hendershot are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Donald Hendershot and Yvonne Brubaker were married January 14, 1961, at the Little Brown Church, Nashua.

They are the parents of Steve (Vicki) Hendershot of Cedar Falls, Angie (Wayne-deceased) Voshell of Cedar Falls and Jaqie (Doug) Yarrington of Waterloo. They have 5 grandchildren and their spouses and 7 great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to them at: 511 Downing Ave, Waterloo, IA 50701.

