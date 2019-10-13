Help Us Celebrate!

{{featured_button_text}}
Margaret Warnke will be celebrating her 90th birthday.

She was born Oct. 17, 1929, in Niles, Ill., daughter of John and Helen (Lillian) Karasch. She married Henry Warnke on Oct. 19, 1948. He passed away in 1994.

There are three daughters, Diana of Waterloo, Barbara of Au Train, Mich., and Peggy, deceased in 2007. She also has five grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A card shower and family dinner are planned. Cards may be sent to 1628 Mount Carmel Drive, Waterloo 50703.

