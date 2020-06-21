× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Helmrichs/50

CEDAR FALLS — Terry and Diane Helmrichs will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family dinner at a later date.

Terry Helmrichs and Diane File were married June 27, 1970, at United Methodist Church in Manchester.

Their family includes Brian Helmrichs of Waterloo and one grandchild.

Mr. Helmrichs is retired from John Deere as a special investigator and tool and die worker, and Mrs. Helmrichs retired from Control-O-Fax and Karen’s Print Rite as a printing press operator.

Cards can be sent to 218 Devlin Circle, Cedar Falls, 50613.

