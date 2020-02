Helling-Wheller

HUDSON -- Missy Helling and Jeff Wheeler, both of Davenport, announce their engagement.

Missy is the daughter of Dick and Marilyn Helling of Hudson. She is a 2004 graduate of Hudson High School and a 2008 graduate of the University of Northern Iowa. She works in human resources at John Deere at their corporate office in Moline, Ill.

Jeff Wheeler is the son of Jack and Debby Wheeler of Moline. He is a 2003 graduate of Moline High School and a graduate of Black Hawk Community College in 2014. He is a ETL developer for Fidlar Technologies in Davenport.

The wedding will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 8 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

