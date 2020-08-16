Helena Anna (Schares) Weber

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helene Anna (Schares) Weber

INDEPENDENCE—Helene Anna (Schares) Weber is celebrating her 95th birthday with a card shower.

Helene was born to Anthony and Anna Schares on August 19, 1925, in Gilbertville.

She worked at Hinson’s in Waterloo, Micro Switch in Independence, Collins in Cedar Rapids, and MHI in Independence.

Her family includes Charlie (Sharon) Weber, Connie Weber from Ia., Catie (Rick) Hagan from Mich., Jessica (Steve) Bonventre, Christina (Anthony) Fisher, Kaitlyn Hagan, Connor and Grayson Bonventre from Michigan.

Helene enjoys crocheting scrubbies (thousands) and rugs (thousands), plus quits (dozens). Helene has lived in Independence for 70 years. No gifts please.

Cards can be sent to: 112 Cardinal Ct. SW, Independence, 50644.

