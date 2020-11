Helen Reupke Weires Delagardelle

WATERLOO—Helen Delagardelle is celebrating her 101st birthday with a card shower.

Helen was born to Bill and Marie Reupke.

She was united in marriage to Herb Weires in 1972, and Willard Delagardelle in 2009. Both are now deceased.

Her family includes: eight children; 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Cards can be sent to: 2001 Heath St. Room 305, Waterloo 50703.

