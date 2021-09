Helen Pearce

CEDAR FALLS-Helen Pearce is retiring from the Cedar Falls Community Credit Union after 39 years of service.

There will be an open house to celebrate on October 1, at the Eagles Club, 2125 W. Lone Tree Rd., starting at 5 p.m.

Cards can be sent to: 123 W. 4th St. P.O. Box 1009, Cedar Falls, 50613.

