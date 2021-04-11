IN MEMORY Helen "Montgomery" Maupin-Michael L. Moore Apr 11, 2021 8 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Helen "Montgomery" Maupin-Michael L. Moore Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Helen "Montgomery" Maupin-Michael L. MooreWATERLOO-Mama Helen, you have had ten years away from us, but it seems like yesterday. Michael, it has been six years for you.Missing you both. Our love goes out to y'all. Love,All of your Family 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story