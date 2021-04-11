 Skip to main content
Helen "Montgomery" Maupin-Michael L. Moore
IN MEMORY

Helen "Montgomery" Maupin-Michael L. Moore

{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO-Mama Helen, you have had ten years away from us, but it seems like yesterday. 

Michael, it has been six years for you.

Missing you both. 

Our love goes out to y'all. 

Love,

All of your Family

