Helen Delagardelle

WATERLOO — Helen Reupke Weires Delagardelle will celebrate her 100th birthday on Saturday, Nov. 9, with an open house at Northcrest Care Facility between 2 to 5 p.m.

Helen was born Nov. 4, 1919, to Bill and Marie Reupke. Her siblings included Gordon (Janet) both deceased, Bev (Bing) Bassing of Mendota, Ill., and Joyce (Sy) Siford from Fort Mojave, Ariz. She was married to Herb Weires, who passed away in 1972, and later to Willard Delagardelle, who passed away in 2009.

Her family includes eight children, Jim (Sue) of Ames, Julie (Dave) of Unionville, Mo., David (Mary deceased) of Ames, Bill (Diane) of San Diego, Fred deceased (Julie) of Waterloo, Karen (Len deceased) of Waterloo, Lisa (Bob) of Waterloo and Paul (Scott) of Panora. She also has 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Birthday cards and well wishes can be sent to 2001 Heath St., Room 305, Waterloo 50703.

