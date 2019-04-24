CEDAR FALLS -- Dancers from Heinz Academy for the Performing Arts competed at the Beyond the Stars dance competition in Dubuque in April.
Heinz Academy competed against more than 300 other pieces from across Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.
Heinz Academy participating dancers include Perri Coffee (Cedar Falls), Samantha Farley (Cedar Falls), Lillian Henkes (Independence), Alisyn Mueller (Cedar Falls), Lauren Troutman (Rowley), and Skylar Zimmerman (Cedar Falls).
Results:
"O (Fly On)" -- 13-15-year-old small group, lyrical - high gold rating - judges choice choreography award for Ultimate Showmanship
"Orange Colored Sky" -- 13-15-year-old small group, jazz - high gold rating
"The Box" - 4th place overall 13-15-year-old small group, contemporary - platinum rating - judges choice award for innovative choice
"Invisible" - 10-12-year-old solo, lyrical - high gold rating
Heinz is accepting enrollment for summer and fall classes.
