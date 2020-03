Heins/66

WATERLOO — Wayne and Ardith Heins are celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

They were married March 7, 1954, in Riceville.

Their family includes four children, Suzanne Cobine and Ray Heins both of Cedar Falls, Dawn Kuller of Denver, and John Heins of Vermillion, S.D., five grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

Roy retired from Viking Pump, and Ardith was a housewife.

Cards may be sent to 351 Presley Circle, Waterloo 50701

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0