Hein/65

DYSART - Mr. and Mrs. Hein are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Dick Hein married Lois Raker on December 2, 1955, in Waterloo.

Mr. Hein is retired from Woolverton Painting. Mrs. Hein is retired from North Star Community Services.

Their family includes two children; Wendy (Mike) Wieben of Dysart, Jeff (Cindy) Hein of Ankeny; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 601 Fairlane St, P.O. Box 3, Dysart, 52224.

