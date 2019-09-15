Heider-Goulden
CEDAR FALLS — Erika Heider and Jason Goulden were married Nov. 17, 2018, in Cedar Falls.
Parents of the couple are Craig Heider of Humboldt and Amy Heider of Humboldt, and Jay and Kathy Goulden of Cedar Falls.
Pastor Chip Urlmacher performed the 1 p.m. ceremony at Prairie Lakes Church. A reception followed at the Hilton Garden Inn, Cedar Falls
Maid of honor was Emily Heider, and bridesmaids were Katie Massopust, Anna Maassen and Sara Byrd. Personal attendant was Abby Swank.
You have free articles remaining.
Best man was Doug Kroells, and groomsmen were Charlie Massopust, Nick Heider and Zach Heider
Seating guests were Alissa Thompson and Dustin Hamer.
A graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, the bride is employed by the Cedar Falls Schools. The groom, also a graduate of UNI, is employed by Hy-Vee in Cedar Falls.
The couple happily reside in Cedar Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.