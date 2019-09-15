Heider-Goulden

{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — Erika Heider and Jason Goulden were married Nov. 17, 2018, in Cedar Falls.

Parents of the couple are Craig Heider of Humboldt and Amy Heider of Humboldt, and Jay and Kathy Goulden of Cedar Falls.

Pastor Chip Urlmacher performed the 1 p.m. ceremony at Prairie Lakes Church. A reception followed at the Hilton Garden Inn, Cedar Falls

Maid of honor was Emily Heider, and bridesmaids were Katie Massopust, Anna Maassen and Sara Byrd. Personal attendant was Abby Swank.

Best man was Doug Kroells, and groomsmen were Charlie Massopust, Nick Heider and Zach Heider

Seating guests were Alissa Thompson and Dustin Hamer.

A graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, the bride is employed by the Cedar Falls Schools. The groom, also a graduate of UNI, is employed by Hy-Vee in Cedar Falls.

The couple happily reside in Cedar Falls.

