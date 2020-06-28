Heather Andersen
BIRTHDAY

CEDAR FALLS—Happy 40th, Heather Andersen!

Love, Justin, Alison, Taylor, Cameron, Brady, Bailey, Brenden, Braxton, Ernie, Frank, and Bert Rodgers.

