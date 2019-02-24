Try 1 month for 99¢
Herb Kane

Herb Kane

Herb Kane will celebrate his 95th birthday March 14 with a card shower.

A World War II Navy veteran, he is the father of two, grandfather of four and great-grandfather to three.

Send cards to Herbert Kane at NorthCrest Specialty Care, 2001 Heath St., Waterloo 50703.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments