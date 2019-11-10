{{featured_button_text}}
Legion Scholars

Holly Johnson, left, executive director of Institutional Advancement; Bob Wenger, American Legion of Iowa Foundation District III foundation director; Robert Thiemann, scholarship recipient; Robin Knight, Hawkeye's veterans services coordinator. Not pictured: scholarship recipient Beth Mayeski.

HCC awards American Legion scholarships

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College students Beth Mayeski of Plainfield and Robert Thiemann of Evansdale are each recipients of a $1,000 scholarship made possible through the American Legion of Iowa Foundation.

Mayeski served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Fort Riley, Kan., as an IT maintenance. She is enrolled in pre-dental hygiene program courses.

Thiemann served in the U.S. Marine Corps for five years and is currently enrolled in the agricultural business management program.

The scholarships were presented in September by Bob Wenger, District III foundation director of the American Legion of Iowa Foundation.

Founded in 1978, the foundation provides financial assistance to promote Americanism, youth programs, veteran’s rehabilitation, and community service in Iowa.

