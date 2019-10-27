Havlik/50
LOURDES — Clem and Jan O’Neil Havlik are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.
They were married Oct. 25, 1969, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Lourdes. They are both retired.
Their family includes children Carey and Jeromy McCoy of Aurora, Neb., Neil and Keri Havlik of Marion and Chris Havlik of Cedar Falls, along with six grandchildren.
