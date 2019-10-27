{{featured_button_text}}

Havlik/50

LOURDES — Clem and Jan O’Neil Havlik are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

They were married Oct. 25, 1969, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Lourdes. They are both retired.

Their family includes children Carey and Jeromy McCoy of Aurora, Neb., Neil and Keri Havlik of Marion and Chris Havlik of Cedar Falls, along with six grandchildren.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments