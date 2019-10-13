Haugen/50
WATERLOO — Don and Betty Haugen are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower all month long, and a family dinner at a later date, hosted by their daughters.
Don Haugen and and Betty Bouska were married Oct. 11, 1969, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in New Hampton.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Betty retired from Black Hawk County, and Don retired from Young Plumbing and Heating.
Their family includes two daughters, Lisa Haugen of Waterloo and Kara Haugen of Des Moines.
Cards may be sent to them at 3532 Balsam St., Waterloo 50702.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.