Haugen/50

Mr. and Mrs. Haugen

Haugen/50

WATERLOO — Don and Betty Haugen are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower all month long, and a family dinner at a later date, hosted by their daughters.

Don Haugen and and Betty Bouska were married Oct. 11, 1969, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in New Hampton.

Betty retired from Black Hawk County, and Don retired from Young Plumbing and Heating.

Their family includes two daughters, Lisa Haugen of Waterloo and Kara Haugen of Des Moines.

Cards may be sent to them at 3532 Balsam St., Waterloo 50702.

