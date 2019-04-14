Hats off to Quota

70th Annual Quota Brunch presented by A-Line E.D.S., Inc. will be Sunday, April 28, from 9:30 am to 12:30 at the UAW Hall, 2615 Washington St., Waterloo (handicapped accessible).
Homemade pastries and brunch food will be served.
Door prizes of $50 cash cards will be awarded.
To purchase tickets in advance, contact Carol at 239-1833 or Eileen at 296-8108 or buy tickets at door.
All proceeds support local projects including Care Bears for hospitals, eyeglasses, House of Hope, Boys & Girls Club & others.
Check us out at waterlooquota.com or Facebook.
