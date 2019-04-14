{{featured_button_text}}
Hats off to Quota

Quota members are planning the 70th annual "Hats off to Quota" brunch April 28.

70th Annual Quota Brunch presented by A-Line E.D.S., Inc. will be Sunday, April 28, from 9:30 am to 12:30 at the UAW Hall, 2615 Washington St., Waterloo (handicapped accessible).

Homemade pastries and brunch food will be served.

Door prizes of $50 cash cards will be awarded.

To purchase tickets in advance, contact Carol at 239-1833 or Eileen at 296-8108 or buy tickets at door.

All proceeds support local projects including Care Bears for hospitals, eyeglasses, House of Hope, Boys & Girls Club & others.

Check us out at waterlooquota.com or Facebook.

