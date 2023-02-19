HUDSON — Robert and Patricia Ann Hasty will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

Robert Emmett Hasty and Patricia Ann Danielson were united in marriage on Feb. 22, 1963, in Waterloo.

Bob and Pat made their home in Hudson where they raised their four children, Greg (Shalimar, FL), Roberta (Waterloo), Patti (Grundy Center), and Richard (Plattsmouth, NE). They are blessed with nine grandchildren (Emily (David), Mallory, Matthew (Kelly), Joshua (Kristen), Amy (Derek), Joel (Amanda), Jennifer, Charlie, and Richard Jr.) and eight great-grandchildren (Sophia, Scarlet, Stella, Micah, Charlotte, Jax-Ryan, Kjirsti, and Emmett) whom they adore.

Bob retired from the John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works in 1994, after 31 years of service. He was also a school bus driver for many years. Pat drove a school bus for the Hudson Community School District for 37 years before retiring in 2015. She also had her own cake decorating business and a craft business.

Happy 60th Anniversary from your family!

We love you!