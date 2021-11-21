 Skip to main content
Hassman-Tennesen

Hassman-Tennesen

WAVERLY — Cameron Hassman and Mary Tennesen were united in marriage at the Roblar Winery in the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley of California on August 13, 2021.

Mary Tennesen graduated from high school in Colorado Springs, Colo., and the Western Culinary Institute in Portland, Ore. She is currently a sales manager for LA Hearth in Los Angeles.

Mary is the daughter of Michele and Garth Tennesen of Dallas.

Cameron Hassman graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School and Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Mich., with a degree in film. He is a senior editor for Apple in Los Angeles.

Cameron is the son of Gaylen and Lynda Hassman of Waverly.

Cam and Mary are currently residing in Marina Del Rey, Calif.

