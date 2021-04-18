 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Haskin/65
0 comments
ANNIVERSARY

Haskin/65

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Haskin/65

Mr. and Mrs. Haskin

Haskin/65

DUNKERTON-Mr. and Mrs. Haskin are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at a later date.

James Haskin married Jean Blad on April 21, 1956 at the First United Methodist Church in Waterloo.

Their family includes: Tim and Hui Su Haskin of Highlands Ranch, Colo., Larry and Nancy Haskin of Evansdale, Donna and Dan Spoelstra of Waterloo, David and Cindy Haskin of Bemidji, Minn., Nancy and Monte Smock of Dunkerton, Barbara and Neal Garbes of New Hartford, 17 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News