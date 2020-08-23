Hasek/60
HARPERS FERRY—Wayne and Jane Hasek are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower and family dinner.
Wayne Hasek married Jane Blecher on August 27, 1960, in Newman Grove, Neb.
Mr. Hasek is a retired instructor from Hawkeye Community College, and Mrs. Hasek is a retired chancellor from Emeritus Allen College.
Their family includes Susan (Tote) Randall of Ames, Mark (Kristi) Hasek of Polk City, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Cards can be sent to: P.O Box 262, Harpers Ferry, 52146.
