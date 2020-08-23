 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hasek/60
0 comments
ANNIVERSARY

Hasek/60

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Hasek/60

HARPERS FERRY—Wayne and Jane Hasek are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower and family dinner.

Wayne Hasek married Jane Blecher on August 27, 1960, in Newman Grove, Neb.

Mr. Hasek is a retired instructor from Hawkeye Community College, and Mrs. Hasek is a retired chancellor from Emeritus Allen College.

Their family includes Susan (Tote) Randall of Ames, Mark (Kristi) Hasek of Polk City, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Cards can be sent to: P.O Box 262, Harpers Ferry, 52146.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News