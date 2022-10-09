 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harvestfest

Who: Immaculate Conception Church, Gilbertville

What: Harvestfest

When: Sunday, October 16, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: St. Mary Center, 311 16th Ave., Gilbertville

Details: The event will feature an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon with ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, hash browns and more. Other activities until 12:30 p.m. include a silent auction, bake sale, craft sale, used book sale, children’s games and a raffle. 

Pictured are 1) a raffle item: landscape timber wagon donated & built by Kurt Corkery & family, and 2) Silent Auction item: 1950 John Deere Model A tractor!

