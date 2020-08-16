× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hartman/70

NASHUA—Virgil and Leola Hartman are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Virgil Hartman married Leola Mack on August 20, 1950, at St. John Lutheran Church in Nashua.

Mrs. Hartman was a housewife for many years. Mr. Hartman is a retired Dairy Farmer.

Their family includes Paulette (Dan) Norton and Kevin (Pamela Baier) all of Waverly, Cheryl (Larry) Krough of Scottsdale, Ariz., eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 1945 Garden Ave., Waverly, 50677.

