Hartman/70
NASHUA—Virgil and Leola Hartman are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
Virgil Hartman married Leola Mack on August 20, 1950, at St. John Lutheran Church in Nashua.
Mrs. Hartman was a housewife for many years. Mr. Hartman is a retired Dairy Farmer.
Their family includes Paulette (Dan) Norton and Kevin (Pamela Baier) all of Waverly, Cheryl (Larry) Krough of Scottsdale, Ariz., eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Cards can be sent to: 1945 Garden Ave., Waverly, 50677.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!