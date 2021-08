Hartleip/50

WATERLOO-Mr. and Mrs. Hartleip are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family cruise at a later date.

Jerry Hartleip married Marcy McCarville on August 13, 1971, at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Mr. Hartleip is a retired pharmacist. Mrs. Hartleip is a retired educator.

Their family includes two children: Matt Hartleip of Cedar Falls, and Jill Hartleip Wren of Columbia, Mo.; along with four grandchildren.

