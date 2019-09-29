{{featured_button_text}}
Hart/45

Mr. and Mrs. Hart

Hart/45

CEDAR FALLS — Stephen and Patricia Hart celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary a trip with their whole family to San Francisco in August.

Stephen Hart and Patricia Foss were married Sept. 28, 1974, in Hazen, N.D.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Patricia is an administrative assistant at the University of Northern Iowa, and Stephen is an electrical engineer with the John Deere PEC.

Their family includes children Paul Hart of Denver, Colo., and Sarah Rosenberg of Plymouth, Minn., as well as a grandchild.

Cards may be sent to them at 1103 Barnett Drive, Cedar Falls 50613.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments