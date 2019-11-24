Hart-Johnson

{{featured_button_text}}
Maureen Hart and Matthew Johnson

WATERLOO — Maureen Hart of Van Meter and Matthew Johnson of West Des Moines are planning a winter wedding.

Parents of the couple are Dr. and Mrs. Joseph Hart of Waterloo, and Wendy and Robbie Bandow of Manilla, Iowa, and Jim and Sherry Johnson of Westside.

The bride-to-be, a 2014 graduate of Columbus High School and a 2018 graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, is a special education teacher at Woodland Hills Elementary School, Waukee. The groom-to-be earned a BA in public administration/political science from UNI this year. He is a donor engagement manager at Children’s Cancer Connection, Des Moines.

A 3:30 p.m. ceremony is set for Dec. 31 at St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo.

