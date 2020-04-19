× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hart-Johnson

WATERLOO – Matthew Johnson of Manilla and Maureen Hart of Waterloo were married Dec. 31, 2019, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Parents of the bride are Dr. Joe and Barb Hart of Waterloo. Parents of the groom are Wendy and Robbie Bandow of Manilla, and Jim and Sherry Johnson of Westside.

Matrons of honor were Margaret McCawley of Omaha, Neb., and Isabel Laughridge of Van Meter, both sisters of the bride. Bridesmaids were Emily Kelleher and Lauren Tielbur, both of West Des moines, and Rachel Hulme of Cedar Falls, all friends of the bride, as well as Moriah Branick of Eau Claire, Wis., cousin of the bride, and Payton Sporrer of Audubon, friend of the bride.

Ringbearers were Finnegan and Maximilian McCawley of Omaha, nephews of the bride.

Best men were Jared Johnson of Manilla, brother of the groom, and Reed Shepherd of Waverly, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Andy Abens of Manson, friend of the groom, Robert Hart and Francis Hart, both of Waterloo and brothers of the groom, Andrew McCawley of Omaha, Neb., brother-in-law of the bride, and Wade Laughridge of Van Meter, brother-in-law of the groom.

A reception was held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls.

The bride is a special education teacher, and the groom is a donor engagement manager at Children’s Cancer Connection of Des Moines. They reside in Waukee.

