Hart/Hulme

CEDAR FALLS -- Michael and Liza Hulme would like to announce the engagement of their daughter, Rachel Hulme to Francis Hart.

The bride-elect is a 2015 graduate of Columbus Catholic High School in Waterloo and a 2018 graduate of the University of Iowa. Rachel is currently a dental student at the University of Iowa.

The groom-elect graduated from Columbus Catholic High School in 2016. Francis is majoring in civil engineering and will graduate from the University of Iowa in December. His parents are Dr. Joseph and Barbara Hart of Waterloo.

A wedding is planned for 2 p.m. July 11 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls.

