Hart-Hulme

CEDAR FALLS—Francis Hart and Rachel Hulme were married July 11 in Cedar Falls.

The Rev. Dennis Colter performed the 2:00 p.m. ceremony at St. Patrick Catholic Church, followed by a reception at the Diamond Event Center.

Parents of the couple are Michael and Liza Hulme of Cedar Falls, and Dr. Joseph and Barbara Hart.

Matron of honor was Nicole Wroe of Cedar Falls, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Brittany Butler of Ames, friend of the bride; Maureen Johnson of Waukee, sister of the groom; Isabel Laughridge of Van Meter, sister of the groom; Hannah Lembke of Minneapolis, friend of the bride; Margaret McCawley of Omaha, sister of the groom; Emily Nguyen of Waterloo, friend of the bride; and Sephora Thompson of Dysart, friend of the bride.

Best man was Robert Hart of Waterloo, brother of the groom, and Brandon Hulme of Waterloo, brother of the bride. Groomsman were Sean Branick of Eau Claire, cousin of the groom; Matthew Johnson of Waukee, brother in law of the groom; Wade Laughridge of Van Meter, brother in law of the groom; Andrew McCawley of Omaha, brother in law of the groom; Daniel Rafferty of Waterloo, friend of the groom; Wayne Mooc of Davenport, friend of the groom; Tyler Wroe of Cedar Falls, brother in law of the bride.