Hart-Hulme
CEDAR FALLS—Francis Hart and Rachel Hulme were married July 11 in Cedar Falls.
The Rev. Dennis Colter performed the 2:00 p.m. ceremony at St. Patrick Catholic Church, followed by a reception at the Diamond Event Center.
Parents of the couple are Michael and Liza Hulme of Cedar Falls, and Dr. Joseph and Barbara Hart.
Matron of honor was Nicole Wroe of Cedar Falls, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Brittany Butler of Ames, friend of the bride; Maureen Johnson of Waukee, sister of the groom; Isabel Laughridge of Van Meter, sister of the groom; Hannah Lembke of Minneapolis, friend of the bride; Margaret McCawley of Omaha, sister of the groom; Emily Nguyen of Waterloo, friend of the bride; and Sephora Thompson of Dysart, friend of the bride.
Best man was Robert Hart of Waterloo, brother of the groom, and Brandon Hulme of Waterloo, brother of the bride. Groomsman were Sean Branick of Eau Claire, cousin of the groom; Matthew Johnson of Waukee, brother in law of the groom; Wade Laughridge of Van Meter, brother in law of the groom; Andrew McCawley of Omaha, brother in law of the groom; Daniel Rafferty of Waterloo, friend of the groom; Wayne Mooc of Davenport, friend of the groom; Tyler Wroe of Cedar Falls, brother in law of the bride.
Ringbearers were Finnegan and Maximilian McCawley of Omaha, nephew of the groom; and Hayden Wroe of Cedar Falls, nephew of the bride.
Seating guests were Reed Maiers of Iowa City, friend of the groom; and Walter Seymour of Kansas City, friend of the groom.
The bride is a 2015 graduate of Columbus High School in Waterloo and a 2018 graduate of the University of Iowa. She is currently a dental student at the University of Iowa.
The groom is a 2016 graduate of Columbus High School and is currently majoring in civil engineering with plans to graduate from the University of Iowa in December.
The couple reside in Coralville.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!